Pixotope has added zoom functionality to its through-the-lens (TTL) camera tracking software solution, Pixotope Fly.

It allows zoom capabilities that are greater than the current limitations of one fixed lens position on drones and other cameras, enabling more dynamic shot composition for augmented reality (AR), extended reality (XR), and virtual studio (VS) workflows in live broadcast without the need to physically move the camera.

Pixotope Fly uses visual feature points like geological formations, tree patterns, or architectural details to dynamically anchor AR graphics and create a virtual point cloud reference system that adapts to changing conditions, aiming to eliminate the need for tracking hardware, such as physical markers, camera and lens encoders.

Gideon Ferber, SVP of product at Pixotope, said: “We’re not known to back down from a challenge. The subject of adding zoom capabilities to markerless TTL camera tracking has long been thought to be impossible, until now. With the ability to zoom, users experience the creative freedom to capture more dynamic and engaging shots while still enjoying the same streamlined setup and operation that Pixotope is known for. With the introduction of this capability, we’re opening up new creative possibilities and delivering greater operational efficiencies in the process.

“As we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, the addition of dynamic zoom capabilities to Pixotope Fly marks a pivotal advancement; we’re empowering operators to explore new creative horizons while reducing costs and enhancing tracking stability. In the process, we’re setting a higher standard for audience attraction and engagement.”

This launch comes after Pixotope launched an all-in-one graphics controler at IBC this year, which allows a single operator to control virtual studio, AR, and XR graphics side by side with CG.