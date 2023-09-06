Pixotope has launched Live Controller, an all-in-one graphics control solution for broadcast virtual production workflows.

Live Controller allows a single operator to control virtual studio, AR, and XR graphics side by side with CG by allowing operators to use mix-and-match reusable no-code templates to build one-click rundowns across the entire graphics workflow.

This means that productions in a broadcast environment no longer need bespoke engineering teams to synchronize the separate graphics pipelines needed to bring CG, AR, XR, and virtual sets together on air.

Broadcasters can use templates to build playlists for individual shows, segments - and even the entire channel’s graphic workflow - out of any Unreal asset in a drag-and-drop motion in a centralized web-based dashboard. These templates can be saved in a database and reused to create the playlists, and users can mix and match templates, overlaying different elements and achieving dynamic visuals without starting from scratch.

Live Controller claims to be intuitive enough for anyone to use as long as the necessary graphics are available in the shared asset library, aiming to streamline the licensing process into a single point of contact and take away the need to collaborate with multiple vendors.

Gideon Ferber, senior product director, motion and production graphics at Pixotope, said: “Live Controller is just our latest step forward in making virtual production accessible to all broadcasters. More than making the technology readily available, Live Controller flattens the learning curve that is often cited as a barrier to entry for broadcasters by creating a workflow that feels familiar and intuitive. The result is a streamlined graphics pipeline for operators and increased visual impact for viewers.”

Pixotope CEO Markus Brodersen added: “In a market where audience attraction and retention is everything, we are ensuring that all broadcasters can leverage virtual production to remain competitive without the need for massive budget or resources. The launch of Live Controller is an invitation to all broadcasters to embrace the future of storytelling by leveraging our expertise in bringing the power of Unreal Engine to broadcast workflows.”