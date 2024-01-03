The company has had to make a cost cutting restructure in response to challenging market conditions

Virtual production software specialist Pixotope has made several senior staff redundancies in response to the challenging global production marketplace.

The staff changes see Pixotope VP global marketing Ben Davenport (pictured bottom right); global channel marketing manager Lisa Schneider (pictured top left); regional sales manager Clarke Uren (pictured top right); and Brian Olson, VP of sales for North America at Pixotope (pictured bottom left) all leave the company.

In a message posted on LinkedIn at the end of December, Uren said: “I’m deeply saddened to have to report that my role with Pixotope has had to come to an end, due to a cost cutting restructure that was needed to further strengthen the company for the years to come. After, what I’m sure we will all agree has been an exceptionally tough year, it is a disappointing end.”

At the end of his message, he adds: “2024 is going to be an amazing year as the industry picks itself up, brushes itself down and innovates like only it can. I’m going to be there, somewhere, and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Also on LinkedIn, Davenport wrote: “As we welcomed in the new year, my time at Pixotope came to an end. What we have achieved together in the last 2+ years is remarkable, and I am truly proud.”

Broadcast Tech approached Pixotope about the redundancies, however the company declined to comment.