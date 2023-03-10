She moves from Azimuth Post Production where she has worked for the last four years

Platform Post has taken on senior colourist Ella Soryl. The post house says she has a “deep technical knowledge and artistic flair that will fit in really well with our close knit creative team”.

Platform works across different genres including commercials, scripted drama and documentaries, and managing director Jo Beighton said “Ella’s attitude and breadth of work demonstrates she has the versatility to work across the wide range of content that Platform covers.”

Platform creative director, John Cryer adds that the style and tone of her grades always “look beautifully executed.”

Her recent credits include feature documentary Rebellion for Netflix, and scripted series Queens of Mystery for Acorn Productions.

She said: “I’m thrilled to join the lovely and talented team at Platform. The variety of content Platform offers is an exciting opportunity to continually push the envelope technically and creatively. Their finishing team have an exquisite eye for detail and polish and I can’t wait to collaborate with them.”