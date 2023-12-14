Discover how much of a game-changer AI and machine learning is, and how it’s benefitting broadcast businesses

This episode of the Broadcast Tech Talks podcast is the full recording of a speaker session at the AI Creative Summit held at BFI Southbank, London on 16 November.

Discover how much of a game-changer AI and machine learning is, and how it’s benefitting broadcast businesses. Find out how the industry is looking to adapt, what technologies and AI tools have already been adopted, and how to keep on top of innovative technologies in such a rapidly evolving market place.