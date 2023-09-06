The four-part drama focuses on three siblings trying to discover if their father’s death was an accident or murder

Byker-based post-production house The Church has completed the post-production for Channel 5 drama The Inheritance.

Written by Aschlin Ditta and directed by Aku Louhimies, The Inheritance was produced by Lonesome Pine Productions, Peer Pressure and Night Train Media.

The production stars Robert James-Collier, Gaynor Faye, Jemima Rooper and Larry Lamb.

Former BBC Radio 2 controller Lesley Douglas, who is co-founder at Lonesome Pine Productions, co-produced the drama with Peer Pressure in Ireland. The offline edit was completed in Finland, with the fine cut, VFX, dialogue edit, ADR, Foley, sound FX, dubbing mix, colour grade and online were all done at The Church.

The facility’s co-founder and head of sound, Rich McColl, worked on the dialogue editing, ADR and final mix. Online editors David Scott and Mark Lediard took care of all the VFX and pictures.

The Church co-founder James Baxter said: “It was an absolute pleasure working on this. I knew of Lesley’s career and she is an absolute legend. Our team worked tirelessly on this exciting and demanding project for the last three months and we are really pleased with the way it’s turned out.’

”it’s a really exciting time for film production in the North East. We have a number of projects in the pipeline and so we are hoping to expand our operation and give more opportunities to local graduates that would traditionally have to leave the region for this type of work ‘’

The Inheritance premiered on Channel 5 on 4 September.