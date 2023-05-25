He joins from Qvest and will cover the Northern Europe region

Ross Video has appointed Rafael Dubois as its regional sales director, Northern Europe.

He will lead a team of regional sales managers, and support customers and partners across the territory.

Dubois has more than 28 years experience in the broadcast/media industry, and joins Ross Video from systems integrator Qvest, where he was vice president of sales in Europe.

Previously, he has worked for manufacturers including S&W, Pebble and Tedial, and service providers including Arqiva and Ericsson/RedBee.

His knowledge spans playout automation, media management, archiving, metadata, streaming, signal distribution and IP-broadcast.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be part of Ross Video, it’s a company I have admired for some time, not least because of its track record of success and continuous growth. Their customer-centric Code of Ethics coupled with the end-to-end solutions that empower people to create and share world-class content offer a compelling message, and I look forward to working with the Ross team and its customers.”

Mark Gardner, director of sales, EMEA at Ross Video, added: “Rafael is an excellent addition to a growing team in EMEA. He blends people-centricity with a wealth of broadcast experience – I know our customers and partners are in great hands.”