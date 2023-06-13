Ramaz Studios has opened a second virtual production studio in Soho, just over a year after launching its first facility in Abbey Road.

Located at 75 Dean Street, the new studio is situated in the former Warner Bros. post-production building and a part of creative club Twelfth. It includes an LED screen tailored for interviews, product photography/videography, small music videos, and live broadcasts, and soundproofing capabilities. It is is 5.5m wide by 8m long and has a height of 2.7m, with a 4.5m by 2.5 m LED screen.

The facility also includes a 10mx8m blackout soundproof studio with colorama for dry hire on request, without an LED screen, as well as a meeting room for hire and a cinema for private screenings available from August.

This adds to Ramaz’s existing 5000 sq ft facility on Abbey Road, which is designed to accommodate larger shoots and productions, and is revealed two months after the studio celebrated its first anniversary.

Mazin Bondok, founder and CEO of Ramaz Studio, said: “We are thrilled to unveil Ramaz Studio Soho and further extend our creative reach in the heart of London. The new studio reflects our commitment to providing innovative spaces that inspire creativity and collaboration. With our expanded offerings, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our clients and continue delivering exceptional experiences.”