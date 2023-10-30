The webinar takes place online tomorrow morning (Tuesday 31 October, 10am) and is free-to-attend
Quantum and Broadcast Tech are teaming up to host a free-to-attend virtual webinar at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday 31 October 2023), focusing on the AI/ML revolution and how you can harness the technology to your advantage.
The webinar is called AI/ML Content Enhancement for Large-Scale Content Enhancement and Monetisation and covers an assortment of use cases for AI/ML within the broadcast sector, and, specifically, how content producers can use AI to streamline and accelerate their content creation processes.
The webinar is a converation between Skip Levens, marketing director, Media and Entertainment·at Quantum (pictiured left) and Jake Bickerton, editorial director at Broadcast Tech.
The webinar will last for 30-minutes.
You can register to join the webinar here.
For more details about the content covered during the webinar, see below.
Are you captivated by the AI/ML revolution reshaping social media, simplifying content creation with just a “One-Click” approach? Curious to see if these transformative tools could become your secret content library and archive enhancement? Then join Broadcast Tech and Quantum for their upcoming webinar.
- Unlock the Power of AI/ML: Explore how powerful GPUs and cutting-edge tools are revolutionising content generation in social media, and learn how you can harness this technology to your advantage.
- Enhance Your Content Workflows: Find out how media and entertainment organisations, as well as content producers, can use AI to streamline and accelerate their content creation processes.
- Automation at Scale: Learn how to seamlessly integrate these cutting-edge AI workflows into your content production pipeline, ultimately accelerating time-to-market.
