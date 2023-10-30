Quantum and Broadcast Tech are teaming up to host a free-to-attend virtual webinar at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday 31 October 2023), focusing on the AI/ML revolution and how you can harness the technology to your advantage.

The webinar is called AI/ML Content Enhancement for Large-Scale Content Enhancement and Monetisation and covers an assortment of use cases for AI/ML within the broadcast sector, and, specifically, how content producers can use AI to streamline and accelerate their content creation processes.

The webinar is a converation between Skip Levens, marketing director, Media and Entertainment·at Quantum (pictiured left) and Jake Bickerton, editorial director at Broadcast Tech.

The webinar will last for 30-minutes.

You can register to join the webinar here.

For more details about the content covered during the webinar, see below.

Are you captivated by the AI/ML revolution reshaping social media, simplifying content creation with just a “One-Click” approach? Curious to see if these transformative tools could become your secret content library and archive enhancement? Then join Broadcast Tech and Quantum for their upcoming webinar.

When: 31 October, 10:00 GMT and On-Demand after

