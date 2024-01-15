He is currently senior colourist at Goldcrest and joins The Look in March

The Look is taking on senior colourist Andrew Daniel. He joins in March.

Daniel’s credits include All Quiet on the Western Front, Hijack, Patrick Melrose, Giri/Haji and Criminal Record, as well as feature docs Bobi Wine: The People’s President, If These Walls Could Sing, Be Water, Tell Me Who I Am, White Helmets and Virunga.

The Look says it’s taking on Daniel to “significantly broaden the scope of The Look’s creative services across high-budget feature films, documentaries, and television dramas”.

The facility’s recent credits include Netflix’s Top Boy and Sex Education, BBC’s The Sixth Commandment and The Gold, and Channel 4’s Somewhere Boy and Truelove.

As a result of Daniel joining and to cater for projects already booked for 2024, The Look says it will add 12 new grading and online systems on a mix of physical and cloud-based workstations.