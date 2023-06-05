Senior colourist Sonny Sheridan has joined Envy after spending 20+ years at Picture Shop.

While at Picture Shop he worked on a wide range of projects from scripted drama to documentaries and from feature films to entertainment. His credits include Skins (2008), Stan Lee’s Lucky Man (2016), I Am Ruth (2021) and The Traitors (2023).

Sheridan has more than 25 years of experience in the industry. His first drama credit came in 2005 for feature film Pierrepoint, and a few years later, he won the RTS Craft and Design Award for Picture Enhancement for his work on TV film, Eric and Ernie (2011).

Sheridan said: “Envy have been a powerhouse in the post-production world throughout my career with so many of the team still here from day one. The company has a great mix of projects and clients and I’m excited to help push Envy forward, to break new boundaries and take us to new, exciting places together.”

Dave Cadle, Envy CEO, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Sonny to the Envy group. We are big admirers of Sonny’s work and experience working on a wide range of work. His background in scripted is huge for us as we aim to expand our horizons into this genre and we have no doubt he will make an incredible impact.”