Smart Studio has launched a reference studio at its offices in Dublin, Ireland.

The facility aims to demonstrate the company’s modular solutions for sound studios, and features a control room and V/O booth, fitted with equipment and software including a Mac Studio M1 Max, Avid Dock and S1 control surfaces, Genelec subwoofer, speakers and monitors, a BENQ 4K projector, Neumann microphone and Dolby Atmos Renderer.

In addition, up to 50% of all materials used in the Smart Studio system are either sourced from renewable resources or manufactured from recycled products. In addition, the de-mountable design means it can be reused and re-purposed to meet current and future needs.

Patrick James, technical manager at Smart Studio client Jungle Studio, said: “Having been involved with many traditional studio builds I was quite taken back at how straight forward this one was. Everything from start to finish was really simplified by Smart’s planning and unique approach. The build team were excellent, working to a high standard leaving us with a great sounding and looking control room and voice booth well ahead of our schedule.”

Jim Dunne, managing director and chief designer at Smart Studio, added: “Traditionally the build process of a high-quality sound studio is complex and time consuming, involving a multi layered design team. While the final outcome may well be satisfactory its going to be a longwinded and expensive process. The Smart Studio approach is different. As industry insiders we know what our clients require, and we deliver it is a simplified and efficient process. Our little in-house joke is ’that no builders have been hurt in the installation of this studio’. With the completion and opening of our new reference studio, it allows us to demonstrate our e room acoustic design.”