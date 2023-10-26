The ownership of Suite has passed from the original founder shareholders to Suite TV Employee Trust Ltd

Post-production house Suite TV has become what it says is the UK’s first employee owned post house.

The ownership of Suite has now passed from the original founder shareholders to Suite TV Employee Trust Ltd.

All 40 employees of the long-standing facility are now partners in the company.

Suite TV chairman and co-founder Julian Aston formally announced the move at a staff meeting yesterday, taking the company from privately owned to an employee owned business.

Aston said: “The decision of the founder shareholders to form the Suite Employees TV Trust was the very best way to ensure the future of the business, and that by passing the ownership to the staff, the long-term future of the company was secured. The transition to employee ownership will enhance our commitment to client satisfaction and provide a solid foundation for the long term future of Suite.”

Shelley Fox, founder and managing director, added: “We believe we have found the right succession strategy and the employee ownership means we have passed the baton on to our brilliant talented staff.”