Wycombe Film Studios has received full planning permission from Buckinghamshire Council.

One stage of the facility is already operational and ready for productions, with the remaining seven stages and studio facilities expected to be completed in the next 18 months. This will take the studio to 295,000 sq ft in total, with the aim to support around 1,200 jobs and generate an estimated £305m economic output (GVA), including training opportunities for young people.

The campus will also include workshops, production offices, rehearsal and support spaces, with the plan to make the facility sustainable with green spaces designed throughout the site, creating new habitats for wildlife and improving the studio environment. The plan was initially announced by backers Stage Fifty and its partners last year.

James Enright, CEO of Stage Fifty, said: “Wycombe Film Studios will be a unique creative space that works for everyone. We’ll deliver the same high level of service and personal attention to clients here as we do at Farnborough Film Studios and Winnersh Film Studios. Across our UK locations, we’ll offer the industry over 20 sound stages supporting a combination of large, medium and small-budget films and HETV, from Hollywood blockbusters to independent film and television. We also plan to build live broadcast sound stages for homebound unscripted television.”

Martin Tett, leader of Buckinghamshire Council, added: “Buckinghamshire is the home of the UK’s film industry, so we’re delighted that planning permission has now been granted for Wycombe Film Studios. With its state-of-the-art facilities, the studios will be a hub of creativity. They’ll also be a catalyst for economic growth in the area, generating around 750 direct jobs and a further 450 indirect jobs, as well as providing new opportunities for education and training.

“Buckinghamshire has a rich history of attracting TV and film productions to the county, thanks to its vibrant towns, historic buildings, and picturesque landscapes – and the new studios are sure to build on this success. With its prime location just off the A40, Wycombe Film Studios is set to become a vital and exciting part of the local community.”