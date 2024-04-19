“Has the potential to be the sort of comforting show that runs for years and years”

Wildlife Rescue, Channel 4

“Wildlife Rescue has the potential to be the sort of comforting show that runs for years and years. There is no shortage of sweet little animals to root for, and the staff at the hospital are such a caring bunch that time in their company is a joy.”

Leila Latif, The Guardian

“Animal programmes are ten-a-penny on television but I was glued to Wildlife Rescue. Partly, because the team running the hospital is so engaging. The programme left me angry at the damage caused by careless humans, grateful for the hard work put in by the staff and volunteers, and rooting for the animals.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

The Apprentice, BBC1

“The Apprentice always works in the end and says it averages 6.9 million viewers an episode, but it’s tired and repetitive. Lord Sugar should ask his new fitness instructor how to make it lighter on its feet.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“It hasn’t been a vintage series, yet has pulled in nearly seven million viewers per episode and is a hit with 16-34-year-olds. Every new generation, it seems, delights in watching candidates plumb new depths of idiocy. Perhaps it’ll go on forever. Just get Lord Sugar a new joke writer.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“For pity’s sake, someone take this show and put it out of our misery. Stagnant, moribund, drained of imagination, wit or entertainment, The Apprentice now typifies the worst of BBC1’s output.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Bottom Exposed, Gold

“‘We’re diving deep into Bottom,’ said the narrator Stephen Fry, a double entendre that suggested this would be a joyous but surface celebration of the saucepan-in-the-face, often puerile but riotously performed comedy. But towards the end it became much more serious, and sad. Ade Edmondson frequently became emotional at the treasured memory of Rik Mayall, but also at how their relationship became strained after Mayall’s quad bike accident that damaged his brain and caused forgetfulness.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The producers of this two-hour documentary should have taken heed, and cut by at least 30 minutes. There was too much emphasis on the long, slow decline, after Rik suffered serious head injuries in a quad bike accident. The most entertaining clips were out-takes, including footage of the stars doing their own warm-up routine for the audience.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail