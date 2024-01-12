“It is one of those effective films that says nothing new, but pulls together the available information in a coherent manner”

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse, Sky Documentaries

“Despite the title, there is not much insight or even much real (never mind new) information here about Zuckerberg. His competitive nature is alluded to, his formidable smarts attested, and his current rebranding as a family man noted. But the man himself remains a blank. Is he evil? Or, as he and his early acolytes claim, dedicated to bringing humanity together and us all victims of the law of unintended consequences?”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“This was a conscientious and watchable film that also interviewed the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. But I don’t think it told us an awful lot that we didn’t already know.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“If you’re interested in Zuckerberg, you knew all this already. If you’re not, two hours is 90 minutes too long.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Grantchester, ITV

“It’s nice to have Grantchester back, but with the best will in the world this wasn’t the most challenging plot. I could have sketched it out on the back of a fag packet if I smoked, which I don’t, and if you could write on a fag packet, which you can’t because there’s usually a picture of a cancered tongue in the way. Still, it did get interesting … in the final four minutes.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“As ever, the show brings diversity to its period setting but it doesn’t bash you over the head with its politics. The main problem at the moment seems to be that the show has run out of steam and needs something to perk it up.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph