Charlotte Moore has hailed outgoing director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater as “a trailblazer, with a legacy that will endure” as the latter picked up the Special Recognition award at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023.

Slater, who joined the corporation 40 years ago after a competing as a Team GB gymnast in the 1976 Olympics, retires next spring.

She landed the award on the back of a stellar, long-running career that included spells as head of production and head of general sports, before in 2009 becoming the first woman to run the previously male-dominated department at the BBC.

Chief content officer Moore presented Slater with the award, describing her as “a pioneer, innovator and outstanding leader”.

She said Slater had transformed sport on the BBC during her 14 years as director of sport, with her achievements including the department’s relocation to Salford MediaCity in 2011; the return of FA Cup football and international cricket to the BBC; and the production of 14 major football tournaments and 7 summer & winter Olympic Games, including London 2012, the most-watched event in UK broadcasting history.

Moore said: “It’s been the leadership she has shown in championing the development of women’s sport and the inspiration she has provided for women in sport that - for me and many others - are her greatest achievements.”

She continued: “Everyone is familiar with the magical journey that women’s football has been on. What’s the saying…if you can’t see it, you can’t be it? Well women’s sport is seen and heard, loud and clear across the BBC in 2023.

“Her forward-thinking and unwavering support has played a massive part in that growth and - as importantly - in changing attitudes.”

