Congratulations to everyone who picked up an award at last night’s action-packed Awards ceremony

Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 logo

The winners of the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 were revealed last night (Thursday 2 November), at a celebratory gala Awards dinner held at London Hilton on Park Lane, and hosted by Dara Ó Briain.

The Awards welcomed more than 600 attendees, including a long list of sports stars and presenters, including Rio Ferdinand, Stuart Broad, Stephen Hendry, Laura Woods, Mark Pougatch, Orla Chennaoui, Brian O’Driscoll, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

The ceremony also included specially recorded thank you messages from Rob Burrow and Nasser Hussain.

The night was a huge celebration of sports production, sports broadcast and sports content - many thanks to the Awards sponsors, base, dock10, EMG, IMG, Limitless Broadcast, LTN, Ross, The Collectv and Timeline Television.

The Broadcast Sport 2023 winners are:

Sports Entertainment Programme of the Year    

NFL End Zone (Whisper)

International Programme of the Year    

UCL Today (A CBS Sports production with IMG)

Best Social Media Campaign    

The Dub (Sky Sports)

Highly Commended – Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 (Soccer Aid Productions)

Best Original Content by a Rights Holder    

Hoop Cities (NBA & Casual Films)

Sustainability Champion of the Year    

Aurora    

YouTube Channel of the Year    

The Overlap (Buzz 16)

Sports Documentary of the Year (Over 60 Minutes)    

Hatton (Noah Media Group in association with Sky Studios)

Highly Commended – Right to Fight (Raw TV)

Sports Documentary of the Year (Up To 60 Minutes)    

Rob Burrow: Living With MND (BBC Breakfast)

Young Talent of the Year    

Kelsey Gallagher (Aurora)

Highly Commended – Luke Moreau (Noah Media Group)

Sports Commentator of the Year    

Nasser Hussain (The Ashes)

Short-Form Content of the Year    

A Fighting Chance with Anthony Joshua (SBX Studios)

Pundit of the Year    

Tamsin Greenway (Sky Sports Netball)

Highly Commended – Jason Bell (The NFL Show (ITV) & Sky Sports NFL)

Highly Commended – Osi Umenyiora (The NFL Show)

TV Moment of the Year    

Stuart Broad (The Ashes)

Sports Podcast of the Year    

Big Kick Energy with Maisie Adam & Suzi Ruffell (Vibrant Television)

Sports Presenter of the Year    

Laura Woods (FIFA World Cup Qatar, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Lionesses Football Internationals, FA Cup)

Best Use of Data and Insight in a Sports Broadcast    

Sky Sports Football (Sky Sports)

Sports Content of the Year (Quadrennial)    

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (IMG)

Sports Documentary of the Year (Series)    

Rio Ferdinand’s Tipping Point (Sportfive/Brave/Circle Circle Films/New Era Ingenious)

Sports Broadcaster of the Year    

Sky Sports    

Sports Production Company of the Year    

Noah Media Group    

Sports Production of the Year    

2023 British Grand Prix (Sky Sports F1)

Highly Commended – The Women’s FA Cup Final (Whisper & BBC Sport)

Special Recognition    

Barbara Slater (BBC Sport)

