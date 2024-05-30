The DAZN app is now available through Sky’s UK platforms, Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream.

It joins the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ in the app section of Sky’s UI, and comes just over a year after DAZN launched a linear channel on Sky’s platform. Customers are able to sign up for DAZN’s free and paid tiers through the Sky platform, and then access it there or on mobile, tablet, smart TVs and PCs.

DAZN holds rights to a number of boxing and MMA events, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Saudi Pro League, and more. It recently won the rights to Ironman triathlon, and is also the home of several D2C platforms such as NFL Game Pass and Courtside 1891 (FIBA basketball). Its first PPV event post-launch will be Saturday, 2 June’s 5 vs 5 bouts featuring fighters from Matchroom and Queensbury promotions facing off against each other.

The UK isn’t the first territory where DAZN has joined Sky’s platform, with the app pre-installed on Sky devices in Italy.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “This is excellent news for both DAZN and Sky customers.

“It makes it even easier to access the DAZN app in the UK and Ireland. We are the global home of boxing - more than 150 fights across 2024 alone – and combat sports, and women’s football as well as the Saudi Pro League, Ironman and much more. The app is live on Sky for our boxing PPV mega-event, 5 vs 5, which sees the best fighters from Matchroom and Queensbury going head-to-head. DAZN is growing rapidly and constantly investing in new content and technology, so it’s the perfect time for our service to be available in app form across Sky devices.

“DAZN’s distribution strategy is to be as accessible to as many sports fans as possible, and Sky’s great technology through Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, will help us get into more homes across the UK and Ireland, so even more people can discover the sports entertainment universe we are creating.”