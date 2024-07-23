DAZN has agreed a five-year broadcasting deal with the eSkootr Championship.

The competition, which sees 30 drivers racing on electric-powered scooters in a series of races before a final, completed its first season in 2022 - the UK leg of which was shown by the BBC. That season was across Europe, and the championship is now aiming to go global with six races across three continents in 2024/25 - with the locations yet to be confirmed.

The sSkootr Championship will be shown through DAZN’s free tier, which was launched late last year, and appointed a CEO in April.

Pete Oliver, CEO of growth markets at DAZN, said: “DAZN delivers fans new and innovative ways to enjoy sport and that includes a commitment to build a platform which not only serves the sports fan of today but builds a destination for the fan of the future. Our deal with the eSkootr Championship marks another exciting addition to our ever-growing environment of free content.

“DAZN and eSC are joined in an ambition to engage the sports fan of the future, using technology to build a sports ecosystem which provides innovation, excitement and growth. With races around the world and with scooters which are able to go over 100kph, we know this is content which will excite DAZN users.”

Hrag Sarkissian, eSkootr Championship’s co-founder and CEO, said: “We’re delighted to partner with DAZN to further expand the reach of the upcoming eSkootr Championship races for our fans. As motorsport disruptors, ease of access is one of our top priorities and DAZN’s free offer enables the racing series to reach a new global audience.