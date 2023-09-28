It will manage rights in over 30 markets, but not in the UK

IMG will manage the NFL’s media rights in over 30 markets in Europe and Asia from 2024.

The three-year deal will see IMG manage the NFL’s network of broadcast deals across the territories for its current rights cycle. IMG will also provide strategic advice and guidance on the local media landscape across the regions. However, the UK is not included in this partnership.

This agreement joins a number of partnerships between the NFL and Endeavor/IMG. Its UK, Africa and France social media accounts are managed by IMG’s digital team, IMG owned and operated cruise line and airline channel Sport 24 broadcasts NFL, IMG manages the NFL’s licensing programme in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle-East, it provides hospitality onsite at matches, and represents athletes, players, coaches and on-air talent through WME Sports.

NFL is available through several broadcasters in the UK, with NFL Game Pass available through DAZN; five weekly matches live (two exclusively) as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas period games, three European games in London and Frankfurt, and all the playoffs and the Super Bowl on Sky Sports; highlights and the Super Bowl on ITV; and Channel 5 showing a round-up with NFL End Zone.

Terence Ihm, director of international business development at the NFL, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with IMG in our efforts to expand the NFL’s media footprint in over 30 international markets across Asia and Europe. Together with help from IMG, we will strategically and effectively reach new audiences and current fans around the world in the seasons ahead.”

Rebecca Levin, VP of media for North America at IMG, added: “The NFL is home to some of the most valuable media rights in world sport. Harnessing our expertise as global media specialists, with local experts, we look forward to working with the NFL to drive further value from its media rights in these international territories.”