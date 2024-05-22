The highlights show rounds up the major events from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series

Red Bull TV has released the first episode of season two of Beyond the Line, the highlights show from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series.

The first episode follows all the action from the downhill UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Poland.

The show is presented by Rob Warner, Emily Batty, and Eliot Jackson, showcasing the major action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, featuring top riders and exclusive insights in each episode.

Episode one kicks off with a look at Martin Vidaurre’s career and the absence of some big names in Brazil. Vali Höll shares insights on team changes, while Rob Warner explores the impact of speed suits on performance.

Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney discuss how the drive for Paris qualifications is fuelling high performance and intense competition.

Each episode of Beyond the Line provides comprehensive coverage of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, featuring behind-the-scenes coverage of the racing. It delivers live on-site interviews, race analysis, and event updates.

Episode release dates: · Episode 1: Monday, 20 May - 6PM CEST · Episode 2: Monday, 17 June, 2024 · Episode 3: Monday, 8 July, 2024 · Episode 4: Monday, 9 September, 2024 · Episode 5: Monday, 7 October, 2024

Rob Warner said: “It is great to be back in the studio with Emily and Eliot for Beyond the Line on Red Bull TV. We are diving straight back into the action, and I find out the benefits, again, of wearing a speed suit.”

Emily Batty added: “I can’t wait to dive into all the Cross-Country action on Beyond the Line. This episode, we hear from Martin Vidaurre about his performance and dive into qualifications for the games in Paris.”

Eliot Jackson said: “We are back for season 2 of Beyond the Line. This season, we’re bringing you closer to the riders and the action than ever before. The studio has a new look, and new guests in store.”