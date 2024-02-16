World Productions thriller will explore modern parenthood and how parents impose agendas and issues on their children

Full screen in popup Previous

Next 1/7 show caption

Line of Duty indie World Productions is behind a youth-skewing six-part thriller series for Channel 4, Written by acclaimed novelist Helen Walsh.

Set in Merseyside, The Gathering centres around a violent attack on a teenage girl during a rave. Narrowing in on a group of teenagers from disparate backgrounds, each of whom could have committed the crime, the series will explore modern parenthood and how parents impose agendas and issues on their children.

Commissioned by head of drama for Channel 4, Caroline Hollick and Gwawr Lloyd, drama commissioning editor, the executive producers are Simon Heath, Laura Cotton, Helen Walsh and Gareth Bryn. The producer is Graham Drover.

Cast members include newcomer Eva Morgan, Sadie Soverall (Saltburn), Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) and Warren Brown (The Responder).