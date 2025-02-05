ITV Studios label Eagle Eye Drama has hired its first director of drama as it reaches completion of Mark Gatiss series Bookish for U&Alibi.

Director Carolina Giammetta is set to take up the newly-created role at the indie launched in 2018 by Walter Iuzzolino, Jo McGrath and Jason Thorp.

Giammetta is currently completing production on Bookish which will air later this year. Her recent credits include the second series of Suspect with Anne-Marie Duff and Before We Die series 2 starring Lesley Sharp, both of which were for Channel 4. Both of these were produced by Eagle Eye.

Previously, she directed four-part ITV drama Hollington Drive starring Anna Maxwell Martin while her first authored piece was Channel 5 drama The Drowning starring Jill Halfpenny.

As director of drama, Giammetta will continue to develop and direct new dramas for the growing drama company whilst also coming on board as an executive producer for their slate of shows.

Giametta said: “Walter and Jo are incredibly passionate about telling stories and making Television and their energy is infectious. They are very ambitious and a joy to work with. I’m very excited to see what we are going to create next.”

McGrath, who is the indie’s chief creative officer, said: “Our 100% success rate for winning re-commissions on all our new dramas has meant the Eagle Eye slate has grown very rapidly. Carolina is a brilliant team player, a superb director with a visual eye and strong editorial instincts. She has an enviable contacts book, a talent for assembling the very best teams and above all, great fun to work with.”

Eagle Eye’s growing drama slate includes a raft of returning series including ITV’s Professor T, Hotel Portofino for UKTV and Channel 4’s Before We Die and Suspect.