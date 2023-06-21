The Broadcast Fives made a triumphant return last week, at the Shepherds Bush Powerleague, with 40 teams across the industry taking part.

The competition, organised by the Film & TV Charity and supported by Broadcast, is open to anyone from the UK film, TV and cinema industry and previously ran for around 15 years before the pandemic. All proceeds are donated to the Film & TV Charity, which provides emotional and practical support for people working in the industry.

The winners on the day were Dean Thomas Management, which came away with the Football Trophy; and SDL Transport, which picked up the Football Plate. Meanwhile, the Netball Trophy was won by All3Media, and BECTU was victorious in the Netball Plate.

After the action, there was a barbecue and post-match drinks for the attendees, which even those who didn’t win were able to enjoy!