Much-loved industry five-a-side football and netball tournament was contested by 40 teams
The Broadcast Fives made a triumphant return last week, at the Shepherds Bush Powerleague, with 40 teams across the industry taking part.
The competition, organised by the Film & TV Charity and supported by Broadcast, is open to anyone from the UK film, TV and cinema industry and previously ran for around 15 years before the pandemic. All proceeds are donated to the Film & TV Charity, which provides emotional and practical support for people working in the industry.
The winners on the day were Dean Thomas Management, which came away with the Football Trophy; and SDL Transport, which picked up the Football Plate. Meanwhile, the Netball Trophy was won by All3Media, and BECTU was victorious in the Netball Plate.
After the action, there was a barbecue and post-match drinks for the attendees, which even those who didn’t win were able to enjoy!
REACTION
Handle Freelance Solutions
‘Everybody at Handle Freelance Solutions was delighted to see the return of the Broadcast Fives, a tournament that we’ve loved competing in years gone by. Whilst we were gutted to bow out in the final (kudos to Dean Thomas Management’s team!), we had an amazing day. We thoroughly enjoyed everybody’s company and it was great to see the community come together for such a good cause. We’re already looking forward to coming back and going one step further next year!’
All3Media
“Highly skilled and fast paced matches. Was great to be a part of the event - met some really nice people, playing a game I love and raising money for charity – what better way to spend your weekend!”
S&O Media
“We had an absolute blast! It was such a brilliant day, thank you for all your hard work and organisation.”
BBC Studios
“A great day out playing netball against people from across the industry. From production houses to distributers to law firms, the tournament was a great way to build on the relationships, all in support of the Film and TV Charity!”
Dean Thomas Management
“All our team had a great day, especially as we went on to win! Brilliant to see such a mixture of departments and levels of skill taking part and enjoying the competition.”
