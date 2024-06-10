Features

HBO to the Max - Casey Bloys on running Warner’s signature brands

By 2024-06-10T08:00:00

matt-smith

The veteran programming exec talks curation and quality control, his desire for international co-pros and how he’s never turned on a PlayStation

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 