Standout shows emerge from the highest volume of entries ever
BBC1 smash The Traitors and BBC3 titles Dreaming Whilst Black and I Kissed a Boy are among the shows to receive multiple nominations for the Broadcast Awards 2024.
The full shortlist, revealed below, comprises a wide range of broadcasters, production companies and post houses which will compete for the accolades awarded at the flagship event on Thursday 8 February at Grosvenor House.
Six of the UK’s most successful indies will go head-to-head for the coveted Best Independent Production Company award.
They are: Channel 5 drama powerhouse Clapperboard Studios; Fulwell 73, which is nominated for titles featuring Ed Sheeran and Elton John; Hartswood Films, which has enjoyed its most prolific year yet; Optomen TV , which has two nominations on the Best Popular Factual Programme shortlist and a third in Best Multichannel Programme; Studio Lambert , the company behind The Traitors and Race Across the World; and Twofour, for which I Kissed A Boy is shortlisted in Best Multichannel and Best Original Programme.
In another of the major categories, Channel of the Year, traditional rivals will square off: BBC One, Two and Three are set to compete with Channel 4, ITV and Sky News.
Among the programming categories, Best Drama Series will be hotly contested by four BBC programmes and entries from Apple TV+ and Sky Atlantic.
Blue Lights (Two Cities Television & Gallagher Films), Happy Valley (Lookout Point) The English (Drama Republic & Eight Rooks) and The Sixth Commandment (Wild Mercury & True Vision Productions) are up against Hijack (60Forty Films, Idiotlamp Productions, Green Door Pictures) and Bad Wolf’s I Hate Suzie Too, respectively.
In another strong category, Best Popular Factual Programme, Optomen’s Netflix series At Home with the Furys and BBC format Sort Your Life Out will compete with 2022 winner Clarkson’s Farm (Expectation & Con Dao for Amazon Prime Video), plus Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas (Rumpus & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4), The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (Multistory Media for ITV1) and The Yorkshire Vet (Daisybeck Studios & Motion Content Group for Channel 5).
The BBC dominates Best Specialist Factual Programme, with a remarkable five shows that TXed on BBC2 among the shortlist of six. The remaining nominee is Anorexic, the Proper Content film for Channel 5.
Meanwhile new titles are the order of the day in Best Comedy Programme, where every shortlisted entry is a first series, including Dreaming Whilst Black, which is also nominated for Best Original Programme and International Programme Sales.
Established British broadcasters continue to dominate the awards, with the BBC landing a total of 54 nominations across its mainstream channels, kids offering, sports programming and niche channels.
There are 18 nominations for Channel 4 and 17 for ITV, while Sky and Channel 5 have 10 and four respectively.
Among the streamers, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have three nominations, Netflix has two and Apple TV+ one.
The shortlist for TV Moment of the Year, sponsored by Timeline TV, will be announced shortly and the Special Recognition Award, sponsored by EMG, will be announced on the awards night.
The awards take place on 8 February at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane.
For table enquiries please contact Shane.Murphy@mb-insight.com. For sponsorship enquiries please contact: Francesca.verdusco@mbi.london
|SPONSORS
|Best Children’s Programme
|dock10
|Best Comedy Programme
|Pinewood Television
|Best Drama Series or Serial
|Maidstone Studios
|Best Entertainment Programme
|BBC Studioworks
|Best Independent Production Company
|Barclays
|Best Original Programme
|IMG
|Special Recognition
|EMG
|TV Moment of the Year
|Timeline Television
|Social Media Sponsor
|Sargent Disc
Best Children’s Programme
(Sponsored by dock10)
- A Kind of Spark, 9 Story Media for BBC
- I Am Your Mother (Star Wars: Visions Volume 2), Aardman for Disney+
- Lloyd of the Flies, Aardman for CITV
- Newsround Special: Ukraine - The Children’s Story, BBC for BBC
- Operation Ouch! Let’s Talk About Cancer, Maverick TV for CBBC
- The Rubbish World of Dave Spud, Illuminated Films for CITV
Best Comedy Programme
(Sponsored by Pinewood Television)
- Black Ops, BBC Studios Comedy Productions for BBC
- Changing Ends, Baby Cow Productions for ITVX
- Dreaming Whilst Black, Big Deal Films for BBC
- Everyone Else Burns, Jax Media & Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group for Channel 4
- Juice, Various Artists for BBC
- The Change, Expectation Entertainment for Channel 4
Best Current Affairs Programme
- Inside the Iranian Uprising, Passion Pictures & PBS Frontline for BBC
- Putin vs The West, Brook Lapping Productions & Les Film’s D’ici for BBC
- Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, Hardcash Productions for Channel 4
- The Crossing, DM Productions for ITV1
- Under Poisoned Skies, BBC News Arabic Documentaries for BBC News Arabic
- Undercover Hospital: Patients at Risk, BBC Panorama for BBC
Best Daytime Programme
- Lingo, Triple Brew Media for ITV1
- Lorraine: Breast Cancer Special ITV Studios for ITV1
- Make It At Market, Flabbergast TV for BBC
- Scam Interceptors, BBC Studios Documentary Unit for BBC
- Strangers on a Plane, Strawberry Blond for Channel 4
- The Finish Line, Potato & Nice One Productions for BBC
Best Documentary Programme
- London Bridge: Facing Terror, Raw TV for Channel 4
- Lyra, Erica Starling Productions for Channel 4
- Mariupol: The People’s Story, BBC Panorama for BBC
- Scandalous: Phone Hacking on Trial, BBC Current Affairs for BBC
- Stranger In My Family, Nine Lives Media for BBC
- This World: The Shamima Begum Story, BBC Current Affairs for BBC
Best Documentary Series
- Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, Fulwell 73 for Disney+
- Evacuation, Wonderhood Studios for Channel 4
- George Michael: Outed, Blast! Films for Channel 4
- Murder In The Pacific, Oxford Scientific Films for BBC
- Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, KEO Films & Walk on Air Films for BBC
- Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal, Firecrest Films for Amazon Prime Video
Best Drama Series or Serial
(Sponsored by Maidstone Studios)
- Blue Lights, Two Cities Television & Gallagher Films for BBC
- Happy Valley, Lookout Point for BBC and AMC
- Hijack, 60Forty Films & Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door Pictures for Apple TV+
- I Hate Suzie Too, Bad Wolf for Sky Atlantic
- The English, Drama Republic & Eight Rooks for BBC
- The Sixth Commandment, Wild Mercury & True Vision Productions for BBC
Best Entertainment Programme
(Sponsored by BBC Studioworks)
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios) & Mitre Studios for ITV1
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios) for ITV1
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Hungry McBear for BBC
- Strictly Come Dancing, BBC Studios for BBC
- The 1% Club, Magnum Media for ITV1
- The Traitors, Studio Lambert for BBC
Best Multichannel Programme
- I Kissed A Boy, Twofour for BBC
- Married at First Sight UK, CPL Productions for E4
- Rolf Harris: Hiding In Plain Sight, Optomen Television for ITVX
- Sexsomnia: Case Closed?, UK Insight & BBC Three for BBC
- Spike Milligan: The Unseen Archive, Yeti Television for Sky Arts
- The Ice Cream Wars, Two Rivers Media for BBC Scotland
Best Music Programme
- Big Night of Musicals, TBI Media for BBC
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Fulwell 73 for Disney+
- Eurovision Song Contest 2023, BBC Studios for BBC
- Glastonbury 2023, BBC Studios for BBC
- Sam Smith Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Mercury Studios & SiFi Productions for TikTok
- The Coronation Concert, BBC Studios for BBC
Best News Programme
- BBC News at Ten: Wagner’s March on Moscow, BBC News for BBC
- Channel 4 News: Live in Adana, ITN Productions for Channel 4
- Disaster Zone: The Turkey-Syria Earthquake, Sky News for Sky News
- Good Morning Britain, ITV Studios Daytime for ITV1
- ITV News at Ten: The Lucy Letby Verdict, ITN Productions for ITV1
- Newsnight: Wagner Coup, BBC for BBC
Best Original Programme
(Sponsored by IMG)
- Dreaming Whilst Black, Big Deal Films for BBC
- Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat, Untold Studios for Channel 4
- How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa, Rumpus Media for Channel 4
- I Kissed A Boy, Twofour for BBC
- The Piano, Love Productions for Channel 4
- The Traitors, Studio Lambert for BBC
Best Popular Factual Programme
- At Home with the Furys, Optomen Television for Netflix
- Clarkson’s Farm, Expectation & Con Dao Productions for Amazon Prime
- Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas, Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4
- Sort Your Life Out, Optomen Television for BBC
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, Multistory Media for ITV1
- The Yorkshire Vet, Daisybeck Studios & Motion Content Group for Channel 5
Best Pre-School Programme
- 123 Number Squad!, Omens Studios for Sky Kids
- Pip and Posy, Magic Light Pictures for Channel 5 Milkshake! & Sky Kids
- Pop Paper City, LoveLove Films for Channel 5 Milkshake!
- Roots & Fruits, Plum Films for CBeebies
- The Makery, Terrific Television for Sky Kids
- What’s In Your Bag?, Gold Wala for CBeebies
Best Single Drama
- Black Mirror: Demon 79, Broke & Bones for Netflix
- Consent, Firebird Pictures for Channel 4
- I Am Ruth, Me+You Productions & Juggle Productions for Channel 4
- Mayflies, Synchronicity Films for BBC
- There She Goes – 414, Merman Television for BBC
- Y Sŵn, Joio for S4C
Best Soap/Continuing Drama
- Casualty, BBC Studios for BBC
- Coronation Street, ITV Studios for ITV1
- EastEnders, BBC Studios for BBC
- Emmerdale, ITV Studios for ITV1
- Hollyoaks, Lime Pictures for E4
- Waterloo Road, Rope Ladder Fiction & Wall to Wall for BBC
Best Specialist Factual Programme
- Anorexic, Proper Content for Channel 5
- Head On: Rugby, Dementia and Me, Raw TV for BBC
- How The Holocaust Began, Caravan for BBC
- Inside Our Autistic Minds, BBC Studios for BBC
- The Holy Land and Us – Our Untold Stories, Wall to Wall West for BBC
- Windrush: Portraits of a Generation, BBC Studios for BBC
Best Sports Programme
- FA Cup 4th Round: Wrexham v Sheffield United, BBC Sport for BBC
- FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022, ITV Sport for ITV1
- Men’s World Cup Final: France v Argentina, BBC Sport for BBC
- Monday Night Football, Sky Sports for Sky Sports
- Premier League on Prime: Arsenal v Manchester City, Sunset+Vine for Prime Video
- The Ashes, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket
International Programme Sales
- Ancient Egypt By Train, BossaNova Media for Spark Media
- Dreaming Whilst Black, A24 for Big Deal Films
- Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, Fremantle for Naked TV (a Fremantle label) & Milkshake Productions
- Rogue Heroes, Banijay Rights for Kudos & Nebulastar
- The Elon Musk Show, Fremantle for 72 Films (a Fremantle company)
- Wreck, Fremantle for Euston Films (a Fremantle label)
Best Post Production House
- dock10
- Gorilla Post Production
- Halo
- runVT
- Sky Post Production
- Splice Post
Emerging Indie of the Year
- Curious Films
- Mindhouse Productions
- Motive Pictures
- Wonderhood Studios
Best Independent Production Company
(Sponsored by Barclays)
- Clapperboard Studios
- Fulwell 73
- Hartswood Films
- Optomen TV
- Studio Lambert
- Twofour
Channel of the Year
- BBC One
- BBC Three
- BBC Two
- Channel 4
- ITV1
- Sky News
No comments yet