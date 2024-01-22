Happy Valley, The Piano, Eurovision and and Succession are among the eclectic show shortlisted for providing the Timeline TV Moment of the Year, sponsored by Timeline Television, at next month’s Broadcast Awards.

A shortlist of six moments has been revealed on the back of Broadcast subscribers voting for their favourites from a longlist of 20. The winner announced at the awards on 8 February.

A tense encounter in a cafe between Sarah Lancashire’s Catherine Cawood and her sister Clare in Lookout Point’s BBC1 drama Happy Valley will vie against an even more stressful family gathering in The Bear (FX/Disney+) and the unexpected death of media conglomerate Logan Roy in HBO/ Sky Atlantic’s Succession.

David Beckham questioning his wife Victoria’s claim to be working class during Studio 99 and Ventureland’s Netflix doc Beckham has also made the shortlist, as does the moment blind and neurodiverse Lucy stunned commuters at Leeds railway station with her rendition of Chopin’s Nocturne in B-flat minor for Channel 4 and Love Productions’ The Piano.

Finally, former Eurovision contestants joining together in Liverpool and Ukraine for an emotional performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone completes the list of standout moments. The Eurovision Song Contest was produced by BBC Studios for BBC1.

