Comedian will front next month’s ceremony
Comedian Suzi Ruffell will host the Broadcast Digital Awards 2023, celebrating the most creative and innovative digital content from across the UK.
The multi-award nominated comedian has appeared on numerous TV shows such as Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and The Jonathan Ross Show. She also co-hosts the podcast Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen as well as her own hit podcast, OUT. She is currently touring her sell-out tour show ‘Snappy’.
The Broadcast Digital Awards 2023 ceremony takes place on 5 July at The Brewery in London.
Platinum tables have sold out, and last few Premium tables remain. Standard tables and seat packages are still available.
For table enquiries please contact: shane.murphy@mbi.london and for sponsorship enquiries please contact: Francesca.verdusco@mbi.london
SHORTLIST
Best Comedy Programme
- Ellie and Natasia, Nit Television for BBC
- Extraordinary, Sid Gentle Films for Disney+
- Funny Woman, Potboiler Productions for Sky Comedy
- Live At The Moth Club, Baby Cow Productions for Dave
- Plebs: Soldiers of Rome, Rise Films for ITVX
- We Are Not Alone, Big Talk Productions for Dave
Best Content Partnership or AFP
- AbracadOpera!, Somethin’ Else for Sky Kids
- Cooking With The Stars, South Shore for ITV1
- Game & Glory, BBC Studios in partnership with ESL for Twitch & YouTube
- Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, Wall to Wall Media for BBC
- Hollyoaks’ ‘Long Walk Home’ with UK Home Office (OMD), Lime Pictures for E4 & Channel 4
- Unlocked: What Does It Mean to Be Free?, The Space for Sky Arts
Best Current Affairs Programme
- Chaos in Kabul: Escaping The Taliban, Sky News for Sky Documentaries
- Occupied, BBC World Service Documentaries for BBC World & BBC iPlayer
- Scam Land: Money, Mayhem and Maseratis, Forest for BBC
- Sex for Work: The True Cost of Our Tea, BBC Africa Eye & BBC Panorama for BBC
- Sexsomnia: Case Closed?, BBC UK Insights Team for BBC
- Untold: The Secret World Of Incels, Zandland for All 4
Best Digital Children’s Content
- Game on Grandparents, Electric Robin for CBBC
- Lloyd of the Flies, Aardman for CITV
- Lovely Little Farm, Darrall Macqueen for Apple TV+
- My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball, Fresh Start Media for CBBC
- Newsround Special: Ukraine – The Children’s Story, BBC for BBC
- Operation Ouch! Let’s Talk About Cancer, 141 Productions for CBBC & BBC iPlayer
Best Digital Support for a Programme
- Hollyoaks, Lime Pictures for All 4 & E4
- Outsiders: Gone Wild, Social Media Support, UKTV for Dave
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – ASMR, BBC Three Digital for BBC
- Taskmaster, Avalon Television & Avalon Promotions for Channel 4 & All 4
- The Masked Singer, Bandicoot & StoryHunter for ITV
- The Traitors, Studio Lambert, Metavision & Social Chain for BBC
Best Digital Support for a Strand, Channel or Genre
- BBC Three, BBC Three for BBC
- Film 4, 4Studio for Film 4
- Game On!, Warner Bros. Discovery for Cartoon Network
- Newsround, BBC for BBC Newsround
- The Other Side of the Story, BBC Education for BBC Bitesize & BBC News
- UKTV Play Social Media, UKTV for UKTV Play
Best Documentary Programme
- Finding Michael, Shine Productions & The Natural Studios for Disney+
- Kingdom of Dreams, Misfits Entertainment & Fremantle for Sky Documentaries
- Mother Teresa: For the Love of God?, Minnow Films for Sky Documentaries
- Scouting for Girls: Fashion’s Darkest Secret, Wonderhood Studios for Sky
- Spector, Lightbox for Sky Documentaries
- The Footballer, His Wife and the Crash, Collective Media Group for ITVbe
Best Drama Programme
- Bad Sisters, Merman & ABC Signature for Apple TV+
- I Hate Suzie Too, Bad Wolf for Sky Atlantic
- Red Rose, Eleven Film & eOne for BBC & Netflix
- Slow Horses, See-Saw Films for Apple TV+
- The Devil’s Hour, Hartswood Films for Prime Video
- This England, Passenger Pictures, Revolution Films & Fremantle for Sky Atlantic
Best Entertainment Channel
- BBC Three
- Channel 4.0
- Dave
- E4
- LADbible TV
Best Entertainment Programme
- Don’t Hate The Playaz, Monkey Kingdom for ITV2
- Harry Pinero’s Worst In Class, Wall of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube
- Love In The Flesh, Ten66 Television for BBC
- Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Talkback, a Fremantle label, for Sky Max
- Rob & Romesh VS…, CPL Productions for Sky Max
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, World of Wonder for BBC
Best Factual Channel
- More 4
- Sky History
- Yesterday
Best Popular Factual Programme
- Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Boom for Dave
- Catfish UK, Viacom International Studios UK for MTV UK
- Married at First Sight UK, CPL Productions for E4
- Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, Optomen TV for ITV2
- Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter, Honey Bee, Freshwater & Motion Content Group for Sky History
- World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Renegade Pictures for Dave
Best Programme Acquisition
- Brookside, Mersey Television (Lime Pictures) for STV Player & Channel 4
- Mystery Road: Origin, Bunya Productions for ABC, Australia in association with All3Media International & Acorn TV for BBC
- The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate, Vice News for BBC & Vice
- The Last of Us, HBO in assoc with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation, Naughty Dog, Word Games & The Mighty Mint for Sky Atlantic
- The White Lotus, HBO in assoc with Rip Cord & The District for Sky Atlantic
- Trom, Re:Invent Studios, KYK Pictures & True North for BBC
Best Short-Form Documentary
- #OurFrozenPlanet – Frontline Voices, BBC Studios for BBC Earth YouTube
- Finding My Torturer, BBC Eye Investigations for BBC World Service
- Fractured Reality, BBC Studios Social & BBC Studios Production Science Unit for BBC Earth Lab YouTube
- Home, BBC Studios for BBC Reel
- Kingpin Cribs: Drugs, Death And Pet Tigers, Zandland for Channel 4 Documentaries for YouTube
- Nemtsov’s Shadow, BBC Eye Investigations for BBC
Best Short-Form Format
- Black Britain Unspoken, Warner Bros. Discovery for Discovery+
- Hollyoaks IRL, Lime Pictures for YouTube
- It’s Alright To Be White, Flying Shoe Films & Ultra Haze for Channel 4.0 YouTube
- Nella Rose’s Flight Mode, Goat Films for Channel 4.0 YouTube
- Snack Wars, LADstudios for LADbible TV
- Tisho Fforc?, Afanti Media for Hansh
Best Short-Form Scripted
- Red Flag, Baby Cow Productions for All 4
- Skint, Hopscotch Films for BBC
- Small Doses, Objective Fiction for BBC
- The Wedding, Create Anything for BBC Scotland iPlayer
- What’s Happening?, BBC Studios Social & Baby Cow Productions for Baby Cow
- William of Orangedale, Hat Trick Productions (NI) for All 4
Best Specialist Channel
- Alibi
- CBeebies
- Crime+Investigation
- History Hit
- Sky News
- Talking Pictures TV
Best Specialist Factual Programme
- Fatboy Slim: Right Here Right Now, Beyond TNC for Sky Documentaries
- Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted, The Format Factory & Anderson Entertainment for Britbox
- Italia 90 – Four Weeks that Changed the World, Blast Films for Sky Documentaries
- Prehistoric Planet, BBC Studios for Apple TV+
- Reel Britannia: A Modern History of British Cinema, Canal Cat Films for Britbox
- Right Here Right Now, Beyond TNC for Sky Documentaries
- The Evolution of Black British Music, Fan Studios & Motion Content Group for BET UK & MY5
Best Sports or Live Event Coverage
- Extreme E – Island X-Prix – Sardinia, Aurora for 80+ broadcasters incl ITV4 & BT Sport
- Isle of Man TT 2022, Greenlight Television for TT+
- MOBO Awards 2022 in assoc with Lucozade, CC-Lab for YouTube
- Road to Afro Nation: Davido Live, Naked & Thames (Fremantle labels) for YouTube Originals
- The Death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sky News for Sky News
- The Hundred, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket
Best True Crime Documentary
- Body on the Beach: What Happened to Blessing?, Viacom International Studios UK for MTV UK
- Confessions of a Psycho Killer, Woodcut Media for Prime Video
- D.B Cooper: Where Are You?, Fulwell 73 & PMZ Pictures for Netflix
- Dublin Narcos, Blast! Films for Sky Documentaries
- Fred West: The Glasgow Girls, IWC Media for Sky Crime
- Libby, Are you Home Yet?, Candour Productions for Sky Crime
Channel of the Year
- BBC Three
- CBeebies
- Dave
- E4
- More 4
- Sky News
Gamechanger Programme of the Year
- Bangers and Cash, Air TV for Yesterday
- Gods of the Game: A Football Opera, Factory Films for Sky Arts
- Made in Chelsea, Monkey Kingdom for E4
- Royal Mob, Nutopia for Sky History
- The Hundred, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket
Multichannel Production Company of the Year
- Air TV
- Fulwell 73
- Lime Pictures
- Strawberry Blond TV
- Yeti Television
- Zandland
No comments yet