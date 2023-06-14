Comedian will front next month’s ceremony

Comedian Suzi Ruffell will host the Broadcast Digital Awards 2023, celebrating the most creative and innovative digital content from across the UK.

The multi-award nominated comedian has appeared on numerous TV shows such as Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and The Jonathan Ross Show. She also co-hosts the podcast Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen as well as her own hit podcast, OUT. She is currently touring her sell-out tour show ‘Snappy’.

The Broadcast Digital Awards 2023 ceremony takes place on 5 July at The Brewery in London. 

Platinum tables have sold out, and last few Premium tables remain. Standard tables and seat packages are still available.

SHORTLIST

Best Comedy Programme

  • Ellie and Natasia, Nit Television for BBC
  • Extraordinary, Sid Gentle Films for Disney+
  • Funny Woman, Potboiler Productions for Sky Comedy
  • Live At The Moth Club, Baby Cow Productions for Dave
  • Plebs: Soldiers of Rome, Rise Films for ITVX
  • We Are Not Alone, Big Talk Productions for Dave

Best Content Partnership or AFP

  • AbracadOpera!, Somethin’ Else for Sky Kids
  • Cooking With The Stars, South Shore for ITV1
  • Game & Glory, BBC Studios in partnership with ESL for Twitch & YouTube
  • Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, Wall to Wall Media for BBC
  • Hollyoaks’ ‘Long Walk Home’ with UK Home Office (OMD), Lime Pictures for E4 & Channel 4
  • Unlocked: What Does It Mean to Be Free?, The Space for Sky Arts

Best Current Affairs Programme

  • Chaos in Kabul: Escaping The Taliban, Sky News for Sky Documentaries
  • Occupied, BBC World Service Documentaries for BBC World & BBC iPlayer
  • Scam Land: Money, Mayhem and Maseratis, Forest for BBC
  • Sex for Work: The True Cost of Our Tea, BBC Africa Eye & BBC Panorama for BBC
  • Sexsomnia: Case Closed?, BBC UK Insights Team for BBC
  • Untold: The Secret World Of Incels, Zandland for All 4

Best Digital Children’s Content

  • Game on Grandparents, Electric Robin for CBBC
  • Lloyd of the Flies, Aardman for CITV
  • Lovely Little Farm, Darrall Macqueen for Apple TV+
  • My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball, Fresh Start Media for CBBC
  • Newsround Special: Ukraine – The Children’s Story, BBC for BBC
  • Operation Ouch! Let’s Talk About Cancer, 141 Productions for CBBC & BBC iPlayer

Best Digital Support for a Programme

  • Hollyoaks, Lime Pictures for All 4 & E4
  • Outsiders: Gone Wild, Social Media Support, UKTV for Dave
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – ASMR, BBC Three Digital for BBC
  • Taskmaster, Avalon Television & Avalon Promotions for Channel 4 & All 4
  • The Masked Singer, Bandicoot & StoryHunter for ITV
  • The Traitors, Studio Lambert, Metavision & Social Chain for BBC

Best Digital Support for a Strand, Channel or Genre

  • BBC Three, BBC Three for BBC
  • Film 4, 4Studio for Film 4
  • Game On!, Warner Bros. Discovery for Cartoon Network
  • Newsround, BBC for BBC Newsround
  • The Other Side of the Story, BBC Education for BBC Bitesize & BBC News
  • UKTV Play Social Media, UKTV for UKTV Play

 Best Documentary Programme

  • Finding Michael, Shine Productions & The Natural Studios for Disney+
  • Kingdom of Dreams, Misfits Entertainment & Fremantle for Sky Documentaries
  • Mother Teresa: For the Love of God?, Minnow Films for Sky Documentaries
  • Scouting for Girls: Fashion’s Darkest Secret, Wonderhood Studios for Sky
  • Spector, Lightbox for Sky Documentaries
  • The Footballer, His Wife and the Crash, Collective Media Group for ITVbe

Best Drama Programme

  • Bad Sisters, Merman & ABC Signature for Apple TV+
  • I Hate Suzie Too, Bad Wolf for Sky Atlantic
  • Red Rose, Eleven Film & eOne for BBC & Netflix
  • Slow Horses, See-Saw Films for Apple TV+
  • The Devil’s Hour, Hartswood Films for Prime Video
  • This England, Passenger Pictures, Revolution Films & Fremantle for Sky Atlantic

Best Entertainment Channel

  • BBC Three
  • Channel 4.0
  • Dave
  • E4
  • LADbible TV 

Best Entertainment Programme

  • Don’t Hate The Playaz, Monkey Kingdom for ITV2
  • Harry Pinero’s Worst In Class, Wall of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube
  • Love In The Flesh, Ten66 Television for BBC
  • Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Talkback, a Fremantle label, for Sky Max
  • Rob & Romesh VS…, CPL Productions for Sky Max
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, World of Wonder for BBC

Best Factual Channel

  • More 4
  • Sky History
  • Yesterday

Best Popular Factual Programme

  • Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Boom for Dave
  • Catfish UK, Viacom International Studios UK for MTV UK
  • Married at First Sight UK, CPL Productions for E4
  • Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, Optomen TV for ITV2
  • Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter, Honey Bee, Freshwater & Motion Content Group for Sky History
  • World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Renegade Pictures for Dave

Best Programme Acquisition

  • Brookside, Mersey Television (Lime Pictures) for STV Player & Channel 4
  • Mystery Road: Origin, Bunya Productions for ABC, Australia in association with All3Media International & Acorn TV for BBC
  • The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate, Vice News for BBC & Vice
  • The Last of Us, HBO in assoc with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation, Naughty Dog, Word Games & The Mighty Mint for Sky Atlantic
  • The White Lotus, HBO in assoc with Rip Cord & The District for Sky Atlantic
  • Trom, Re:Invent Studios, KYK Pictures & True North for BBC

Best Short-Form Documentary

  • #OurFrozenPlanet – Frontline Voices, BBC Studios for BBC Earth YouTube
  • Finding My Torturer, BBC Eye Investigations for BBC World Service
  • Fractured Reality, BBC Studios Social & BBC Studios Production Science Unit for BBC Earth Lab YouTube
  • Home, BBC Studios for BBC Reel
  • Kingpin Cribs: Drugs, Death And Pet Tigers, Zandland for Channel 4 Documentaries for YouTube
  • Nemtsov’s Shadow, BBC Eye Investigations for BBC

Best Short-Form Format

  • Black Britain Unspoken, Warner Bros. Discovery for Discovery+
  • Hollyoaks IRL, Lime Pictures for YouTube
  • It’s Alright To Be White, Flying Shoe Films & Ultra Haze for Channel 4.0 YouTube
  • Nella Rose’s Flight Mode, Goat Films for Channel 4.0 YouTube
  • Snack Wars, LADstudios for LADbible TV
  • Tisho Fforc?, Afanti Media for Hansh

Best Short-Form Scripted

  • Red Flag, Baby Cow Productions for All 4
  • Skint, Hopscotch Films for BBC
  • Small Doses, Objective Fiction for BBC
  • The Wedding, Create Anything for BBC Scotland iPlayer
  • What’s Happening?, BBC Studios Social & Baby Cow Productions for Baby Cow 
  • William of Orangedale, Hat Trick Productions (NI) for All 4

Best Specialist Channel

  • Alibi
  • CBeebies
  • Crime+Investigation
  • History Hit
  • Sky News
  • Talking Pictures TV

Best Specialist Factual Programme

  • Fatboy Slim: Right Here Right Now, Beyond TNC for Sky Documentaries
  • Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted, The Format Factory & Anderson Entertainment for Britbox
  • Italia 90 – Four Weeks that Changed the World, Blast Films for Sky Documentaries
  • Prehistoric Planet, BBC Studios for Apple TV+
  • Reel Britannia: A Modern History of British Cinema, Canal Cat Films for Britbox
  • Right Here Right Now, Beyond TNC for Sky Documentaries
  • The Evolution of Black British Music, Fan Studios & Motion Content Group for BET UK & MY5

Best Sports or Live Event Coverage

  • Extreme E – Island X-Prix – Sardinia, Aurora for 80+ broadcasters incl ITV4 & BT Sport
  • Isle of Man TT 2022, Greenlight Television for TT+
  • MOBO Awards 2022 in assoc with Lucozade, CC-Lab for YouTube
  • Road to Afro Nation: Davido Live, Naked & Thames (Fremantle labels) for YouTube Originals
  • The Death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sky News for Sky News
  • The Hundred, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket

Best True Crime Documentary

  • Body on the Beach: What Happened to Blessing?, Viacom International Studios UK for MTV UK
  • Confessions of a Psycho Killer, Woodcut Media for Prime Video
  • D.B Cooper: Where Are You?, Fulwell 73 & PMZ Pictures for Netflix
  • Dublin Narcos, Blast! Films for Sky Documentaries
  • Fred West: The Glasgow Girls, IWC Media for Sky Crime
  • Libby, Are you Home Yet?, Candour Productions for Sky Crime

Channel of the Year

  • BBC Three
  • CBeebies
  • Dave
  • E4
  • More 4
  • Sky News 

Gamechanger Programme of the Year

  • Bangers and Cash, Air TV for Yesterday
  • Gods of the Game: A Football Opera, Factory Films for Sky Arts
  • Made in Chelsea, Monkey Kingdom for E4
  • Royal Mob, Nutopia for Sky History
  • The Hundred, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket

Multichannel Production Company of the Year

  • Air TV
  • Fulwell 73
  • Lime Pictures
  • Strawberry Blond TV
  • Yeti Television
  • Zandland

