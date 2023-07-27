34

Head of comedy development

VAL

Hannah Moulder’s talents – and sense of humour – first came to the attention of ITV head of scripted comedy Nana Hughes a decade ago, when Hannah was a runner at Big Talk. Hiring her as a development researcher for Retort in 2015, Hughes swiftly promoted Moulder to assistant producer and development producer.

While working as an assistant producer on Michaela Coel’s E4 breakthrough Chewing Gum, Moulder demonstrated her determination to satisfy unorthodox requests, like finding and casting supporting artists that resembled dogs.

Hughes says Moulder couples a “no-nonsense approach” to production with an “encyclopaedic knowledge of the UK comedy scene and television”. She adds: “Hannah has a distinct aversion to the unnecessary frills and pretences our industry can foster – and an outstanding ability to identify and nurture promising comedic voices.”

Moulder entered the industry without connections and is committed to helping to create opportunities for underprivileged talent, taking on mentoring roles with Mama Youth Project, NFTS, The Network, and LGBTQ+ charity Just Like Us.

At comedy indie VAL, she has worked with talent such as duo The Delightful Sausage, with whom she secured the indie’s first radio show and a TV pilot, Ginster’s Paradise; Michelle De Swarte, whose pilot Spent is going to series on BBC2; Rosie Jones on her pilot Alternity; and Mawaan Rizwan on upcoming BBC3 series Juice.