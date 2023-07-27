‘Soph goes above and beyond in all areas of her role. Her propensity for talent-spotting and her unique, fresh taste will stand her in good stead’

27

Development executive

Warp Films

Soph Webberley’s natural rapport with a diverse range of writers has led to her working on a slate of in-house projects for Warp Films, four of which are in with broadcasters.

One such recipient of her attention is Thara Popoola. Webberley read the writer’s Channel 4 Screenwriting Course script in 2021 and developed her original series. Popoola’s Channel 4 Script in turn led to her securing gigs on Netflix’s Sex Education and Channel 4’s upcoming Queenie.

Webberley’s rising status at Warp, since arriving as a runner five years ago, has included a development assistant role on Amazon Prime’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

When Siobhan Morgan joined the indie as head of development last year, she was instantly struck by Webberley’s talent.

“I’m consistently blown away by her passion for making television,” says Morgan, who has observed Webberley’s skill in both running team story sessions and script editing one-on-one.

“Soph goes above and beyond in all areas of her role. Her propensity for talent-spotting and her unique, fresh taste will stand Soph in good stead – it has been a joy to see her grow in confidence in following her creative instincts, and the subsequent, varied range of projects and writers it has resulted in for our slate.”

Webberley is also a writer and director, last year directing the BFI-funded short Blind Spot and bringing new talent to the industry’s attention.

Morgan also admires Webberley’s “natural creativity and instinctive tact”, adding: “Her passion for making diverse TV drama constantly impresses me.”

She adds: “Soph’s awareness and understanding of the pace and world of production, alongside her exceptional script and story instincts, are invaluable assets and she’s a true rising star in our industry.”