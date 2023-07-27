‘Anya is uniquely placed to influence great change in the industry with powerful stories’

29

Drama development producer

Big Talk Studios

Within seven years of coming to Big Talk on a two-week internship, Anya Wilson is now development producer and script editor on two of the indie’s highest-profile projects to date: BBC1 comedy-drama Ludwig, and the debut feature from Rev and The Great director James Wood, currently in development at Film 4.

Starting as an executive assistant to Big Talk chiefs Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice, Wilson impressed with her “confidence, attention to detail and clarity of purpose”, says Big Talk Studios drama exec Luke Alkin.

Moving to the drama team as a development exec, Wilson brought clear and insightful analysis to scripts and honed her story producing skills in many writers’ rooms.

Subsequently working as a script editor and now a drama development producer, she has been busy optioning IP, working up pitches and taking projects out to market. She is committed to building strong relationships with new and established writers through initiatives such as Bafta Connect.

Among her growing slate of comedies and dramas, including active developments at Sky and ITV Studios, is an adaptation of a Danish movie.

“Ambitious and clear in her understanding of what commissioners are looking for, while appreciating the constraints of making a show in the current climate, Anya is uniquely placed to influence great change in the industry with powerful stories, while bringing different voices to the fore,” says Alkin.