Development producer

Wall to Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction

Nasreen Ahmed has switched gears several times in a TV and radio career spanning more than 20 years.

Cutting her teeth as a producer/director on BBC Asian Network’s daily soap Silver Street, she went on to work on live music events with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, and comedy with Meera Syal.

But it’s in continuing drama that she has become a familiar face in the past decade, first as a script editor, then a story producer, on more than 470 episodes of BBC daytime series

Doctors; a storyliner on Coronation Street; and a story producer on EastEnders.

In 2022, Ahmed joined Lime Pictures as script and story executive on Hollyoaks, where she developed a diverse writing team, nurturing many new faces and first-time writers.

“Naz is a tower of strength and commitment,” says Lime head of continuing drama Lucy Allan, pointing to Ahmed’s ability to secure BBC director of drama Lindsay Salt as her mentor on the Women in Film and TV Mentoring Scheme. “Naz genuinely loves telly and goes the extra mile. She always pushes for genuine inclusivity and diversity, she champions new writers and is smart and supportive. She’s the person you want in your corner.”

She has recently secured a new role as a block producer on BBC1 prime-time show Waterloo Road, which is co-produced by Wall to Wall and Rope Ladder Fiction.