‘Hassan has it all – he’s able to produce talent with great maturity, and has natural storytelling ability and impressive visual flair’

Producer/director

Workerbee

“Hassan Ghazi’s superpower is his ability to earn the trust of those around him, from heavyweight boxing world champions to a young Sikh couple and even Hollywood A-listers,” says Amazon Studios unscripted development executive Harjeet Chhokar.

Chhokar first encountered the Pakistan-born Ghazi through a Channel 4 mentoring programme, and says it has been a privilege to watch him grow, personally and professionally.

Ghazi’s debut as a producer-director for Workerbee was a 40-minute episode of the RTS Award-nominated Being… for BBC1, which sought to shine a light on what it means to be religious in a multi-faith modern Britain.

He then relocated from Manchester to London for the best part of a year to serve as the most senior producer-director on the Grierson-nominated Idris Elba’s Fight School.

Currently, Ghazi is producing and directing Four Kings, a three-part series for Amazon that chronicles the golden era of British boxing, exploring the highs and lows of boxing legends Frank Bruno, Nigel Benn, Chris Eubank and Lennox Lewis. He’s also travelling between the UK and the US, where he is producing and directing an indie film, Anatomy Of A Murder, which is being funded by Banijay Rights for submission to the Sundance Film Festival.

Workerbee chief executive Rick Murray says: “Hassan has it all – he’s able to produce talent with great maturity, and has natural storytelling ability and impressive visual flair.”

Chhokar agrees: “As we strive to hear from more diverse voices behind the camera, Hassan’s first-generation immigrant, northern voice will be a powerful one.”