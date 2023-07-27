‘Nimbly redefined the modern-day indie, crafting a business model that navigates challenging budgets while allowing Wall to grow and innovate’

32

Managing director

Wall of Entertainment

Tafara Makopa’s route into TV was certainly unusual – his career started out in finance, working for a number of big-name brands, including Game, Ramboll and Waterstones.

He brought his expertise to Wall of Entertainment, initially as director of finance, before soon being promoted to managing director. Makopa took the reins when the indie was on the brink of collapse. He was able to stabilise operations and support it to secure vital commissions, carving out a role for itself catering specifically to a Gen Z audience.

Channel 4 head of digital commissioning Sacha Khari says: “Taf has nimbly redefined the modern-day indie, crafting a business model that navigates challenging budgets while also allowing Wall to grow and innovate.”