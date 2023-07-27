‘Will is super in tune with social media trends/TikTok, which has fed into the creative of shows and ideas’

35

Assistant producer

BBC Studios

Will Robbins has worked on myriad high-profile titles across numerous roles during his time in the industry, including Live At The Apollo, Russell Howard’s Good News, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two and Evil Genius.

On all these prime-time comedy and entertainment formats, Robbins has had some form of script input, something that is close to his heart as a stand-up comic, actor and writer outside of his TV work.

He has scripted two full episodes of Strictly: It Takes Two, and recently developed and pitched Desert Island Clicks, a new take on a familiar format, designed with influencers in mind.

A recent graduate of the highly competitive BBC Studios AP Accelerator Programme, Robbins has now added skills in self-shooting, editing, storytelling and commentary writing alongside production and development.

His external performance work includes acting in a Jordan Gray sitcom for Comedy Central and another sitcom for the BBC, and his sketch group, The Lovely Boys, has garnered a sizeable following on TikTok and secured branded content work for Huel, Nintendo and Krispy Kreme. Robbins, who has a rare form of dwarfism, recently signed with a comedy agent, and has had a radio project commissioned by the BBC.

“Over the past year, Will’s been a great asset to BBCS Entertainment & Music,” says BBCS managing director of entertainment and music Suzy Lamb. “Will is eager to learn and has proved himself to be creative and resilient when faced with new challenges.

“He’s also a popular team player among his peers. Will has a solid comedic sensibility and an impressive knowledge of diverse and young comedy talent. He’s also super in tune with social media trends/TikTok, which has fed into the creative of shows and ideas.”