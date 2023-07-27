‘She will work tirelessly to get it right and is always thinking about the audience. This is what makes her exceptional’

27

Assistant producer

BBC Studios

Eloise Millard was selected for Grierson Trust’s DocLab in 2018 and since then has gone on to be involved in a variety of impactful, access-led documentaries for several major broadcasters.

She has picked up credits on Lost At Sea for Channel 4 and Life And Birth for BBC1, cutting her teeth on gripping factual projects and forging valuable relationships with the emergency services. In 2021, she worked on More 4’s 999: On the Frontline, which documented the West Midlands Ambulance Service throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hannah Brown from the Grierson Trust describes Millard’s contributions to BBC2’s Cops Like Us as “key to its creation”, adding: “Her relationships with these constabularies has also been instrumental in the making of two sensitive true-crime series that covered cases of violence against women.”

In 2021, Millard joined BBC Studios as a researcher and her strong ability to forge relationships with people with additional needs led to her becoming a key player on the series Inside Our Autistic Minds. This in turn landed her a place in BBC’s Elevate cohort for 2022. She recently finished working on a TV adaptation of the hit Radio 4 podcast Uncanny, alongside developing new ideas around neurodiversity.

BBC Studios production manager Shiva Talwar says: “Eloise’s standards are always first class, and she has shown a great ability to convince some of the best speakers in a particular field to participate in our programmes.”

He continues: “What makes Eloise a one to watch is her ability to take an editorial brief and challenge it. She will work tirelessly to get it right and is always thinking about the audience. This is what makes her exceptional.”