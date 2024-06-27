‘Brian will leave no stone unturned. His network has proved to be an asset for us’

37

Development producer



Maia Pictures

When Rachel Springett founded Maia Pictures, Brian Birigwa was the first person she brought on board. She’d met him during his first stint as a writer on The Javone Prince Show. After reading a script, Springett suggested he study Comedy Writing and Producing at the National Television Film School.

It proved to be a turning point. At the NTFS, Birigwa produced, directed and wrote his first short film, Blind Date. After graduation, he began pitching his shows, prompting an invitation to be a Channel 4 commissioner mentee. This gave him an opportunity to access Channel 4’s vast resources and enabled him to build a wider network within the industry. After several rejections, Birigwa used the pandemic to focus on his own projects, a shift that landed him the Amplified Grand Champion 2021 award.

While Springett was still a commissioner at C4, Birigwa introduced her to Adjani Salmon’s web series Dreaming Whilst Black, Troy Hunter’s play Black Pride, which is now being produced by Francesca Moody Productions, and, most recently, I’m All Fine Now, a show Springett has optioned for Maia Pictures. “It was clear that Brian’s eye for talent could pay dividends, so I brought him aboard Maia Pictures to work alongside me,” she says.

Springett says Birigwa’s roots in writing give him and edge when working with talent. “He has relished the opportunity to help get our slate in the best shape possible.” This includes finding co-producing partners and scouting talent. “Brian will leave no stone unturned. His network has proved to be an asset for us.”