34

Development executive



Noah Media

“Luke Gauci is quite simply the best development executive I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” declares Noah Media head of development Adam Cohen.

“His ability to identify, flesh out a story and build relationships with contributors is second to none.”

Cohen calculates that the sizzle reels that Gauci films and edits have directly led to £3m worth of commissions for the company.

He attests to Gauci’s ability to put ego aside in the interests of the team. “He is one of the nicest people around – kind, considered and calmly spoken,” he says, singling out the support Gauci gave to a researcher with some specific learning needs. “Luke was incredibly patient and diligent.”

Gauci’s credits to date include Channel 4 docs Who Stole The World Cup? and Amputating Alice, BBC Storyville film Made Of Steel and Bafta-nominated Sky Documentaries single Hatton.

The latter has led to two further Sky films. “When Luke sends in a new idea, you know it’s going to be good,” says Sky Documentaries assistant commissioning editor Ziyaad Desai. “He’s a brilliant creative with a great eye for a story, and the know-how to take an idea from an intriguing top line to a fully realised premium doc.

“Whether it’s journalistic research, building sensitive access or cutting a killer tape, he’s a genuine all-rounder. Lying behind his boundless enthusiasm and gentle manner are a sharp editorial sensibility and an impressive tenacity.”

Cohen concludes: “We all know the phrase ‘Jack of all trades, master of none’. Luke is a master of all – a film-making unicorn who completes everything he does to incredibly high standards. There is no ceiling for him.”