Aged just 23, and with a background in design, Emy Adamson has risen quickly through the ranks at Expectation, ascending from junior researcher to assistant producer. Her strengths include stellar idea generation, and the ability to turn even the craziest idea into a fully formatted show – producing high-level gameshow run-throughs that have led to multiple commissions.

Expectation creative director of entertainment Ben Wicks says that, aside from constantly unlocking formats with clever ideas, Adamson “has been instrumental in the development of our two biggest hit gameshows”.

He cites Jimmy Carr’s I Literally Just Told You, now onto its third series on Channel 4. “She helped mastermind the original development and the processes for live question writing.”

Wicks also highlights Joel Dommett’s In With A Shout for ITV1. “Emy has been a lynchpin in the development team making the show work, as well as helping to produce the two series and refining the format in between those series.”

Adamson’s skillset includes promo editing, deck design and graphics creation, and she also familiarises herself with new technology in the development sphere, self-training in the latest AI tools.

Wicks concludes: “When extolling the virtues of new talent, the cliched thing to say is ‘she’ll be my boss one day’, but in Emy’s case, not only is that true, but she’ll be your boss too. She truly is a prodigiously talented individual.”