Hot Shots 2024: Development producers

Development assistant producer

Studio Lambert

Jenna Hall is one of Studio Lambert’s secret weapons (until now). Equally comfortable tinkering with established brands and trying to deliver the indie’s next big hit, she was instrumental in its latest coup: winning the super-sensitive tender to take over production of Amazon Prime Video’s The Grand Tour.

Exec producer Nia Yemoh marvels at how Hall held her own with experienced veterans during the creative process. She offered talent options, developed epic stunts and ideas for international shoots, and led design for the final pitch. “She was integral to this project being greenlit,” says Yemoh.

Hall has also worked on key brands The Traitors and Race Across The World, and impressed with her contributions to Netflix’s The Circle, on which she became the in-house AI expert.

Raised in a low socio-economic, single-parent household in Wales, Hall started out with no TV connections. After “five years of hard work and resilience”, she is now mentoring people from under-represented backgrounds.

“Nothing fazes her,” says chief creative officer Tim Harcourt. “She’s whip-smart and tenacious to a fault. A true all-rounder.”