Development executive (fact ent and docs)



ScreenDog

“Will Stanbridge is a rare combination of thorough, insightful and empathetic,” declares ScreenDog head of development Harry Smyth. These are three desirable attributes in anyone dealing with members of the public on sensitive factual shows – particularly something as delicate as Channel 4 hit The Jury: Murder Trial.

It took three years to bring the show to screen and, as lead developer and later senior producer, Stanbridge was tasked with finding the case to feature in the series – something fascinating, relatable and morally tricky – while building and maintaining the trust of the friends and families of murder victims, who were rightly suspicious of media involvement. This meant not just those seen on screen, but also people involved in stories that did not make it to air.

“To get them on side required empathy and patience,” Standbridge reflects. “My job was to keep them connected to the series during fi lming, while always being sensitive to their concerns. It was a big responsibility and constantly required me to put myself in their shoes, and to be their voice on set.”

Previously, Standbridge progressed from researcher to story producer on long-running Nat Geo US series Locked Up Abroad and developed BBC2’s Mountain Vets for Rare TV.

“Will’s compassionate demeanour contributes greatly to his ability to secure and work with talent and contributors,” says Smyth. “He’s someone people feel at ease with, because he always puts people first.”