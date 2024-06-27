‘She has a personal warmth and openness that helps her win the trust of documentary subjects’

28

Development assistant producer

Box to Box Films

An alumnus of the Creative Access and Grierson DocLab training schemes, Amy Sargeant has gone on to work across Baftanominated and RTS award-winning shows, as well as independently directing, shooting and editing her own documentaries.

In three years at Box to Box Films, she quickly progressed from researcher to assistant producer, working on series including Break Point, Full Swing, Full Contact and World’s Fastest Human (all Netflix), as well MLS and Lewis Hamilton ( both Apple TV+).

Most recently, Sargeant has been spearheading the development of a Box to Box true crime series commissioned by Netflix. She has built confidence with the main protagonist, who was arrested for the murder of his friend before being released, and has held sensitive meetings with lawyers and family members, reviewed murder case fi les and uncovered valuable archival material, before assisting with the editing of the tape.

Sargeant’s key strengths lie in being a creative and empathetic storyteller with a talent for unearthing compelling narratives, a skill that led to the creation of her short doc, Canarios, which was awarded Best Documentary at the Soho London Independent Film Festival.

As Box to Box Films development executive Seb Castle says: “Amy is driven by a genuine, empathetic curiosity about who people are and the experiences they’ve lived through. She has a personal warmth and openness that helps her win the trust of documentary subjects.”