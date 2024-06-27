‘She fosters great relationships across the industry and, alongside her creative prowess, she possesses a real strategic insight’

Alesya Capelle is “an exceptional development producer” and “a real champion of writers”, according to Double Dutch Productions managing director Iona Vrolyk.

Capelle got her start on a work placement in BBC continuing drama, where she joined Holby City, rising from script runner to script editor at 23. Senior execs at Banijay UK have also noted her as ‘one to watch’.

Capelle excelled when recently asked to pitch her own projects to US network PBS. Banijay UK chief executive Patrick Holland says: “The head of commissioning told me afterwards that Alesya was phenomenal in the pitch and belied her years.”

Her career post-BBC has included script editing roles at companies including Tiger Aspect, Moonage, Kudos and Tall Story Pictures, with her editorial skills honed on productions including The Bay, Code 404 and Intergalactic. In 2021, Capelle moved into development, advancing from development editor to development producer in just over a year.

She is noted for her energy and positivity, as well as her acumen. Vrolyk says: “From new emerging talent to established writers, Alesya always demonstrates her exceptional taste and judgement. She fosters great relationships across the industry and, alongside her creative prowess, she possesses a real strategic insight.”

Capelle is responsible for adding multiple talented new writers to Double Dutch’s slate, including Thara Papoola, Charlie Fink and Anthony Moriarty. She also has a knack for identifying territories for dramas, generating two projects based on newspaper articles she has optioned, and securing partial finance for an original project written by a first-time writer.