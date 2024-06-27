27

Junior post-production supervisor

Box to Box Films

Like many people, Phoebe Dunmore took the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to rethink her life. She left her job in teaching and started as a runner at post-production house The Farm. She was quickly promoted to receptionist, and in turn spotted by Box to Box Films.

Since then, as Box to Box post-production executive Vicky Boyens puts it, her progress has been “nothing short of meteoric”.

Dunmore joined Box to Box as a post assistant and, Boyens says, “made an instant impact” on every production on which she worked, and “was always overachieving” and taking responsibilities above her grade. In two years, she has moved through the roles of post-co-ordinator, senior post co-ordinator and junior post supervisor on Apple TV+ surfing doc series Make Or Break, Netflix’s rugby-focused 6 Nations: Full Contact and runaway hit Formula 1: Drive To Survive, on which she is responsible for post supervision.

Box to Box director of post-production and co-executive producer Tom Rogers has worked alongside Dunmore on all her projects. “Our productions are complex and demanding,” he says.

“We have an unrivalled ambition for creative excellence, but are often faced with impossible and ever-changing technical and logistical challenges. These projects would intimidate even the most experienced postproduction supervisor, but Phoebe has taken to the challenges like a natural.”

Dunmore has also made her mark on Box to Box as a company – she has helped to establish workflows, a bookings scheduling system, as well as systems for the hard drive library and production kit tracking. She has also revised its in-house training resources – putting her teaching skills to good use in her new career.