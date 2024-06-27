‘With a great ear for dialogue and a strong instinct for how to use the edit as an instrument to add value to laughs, he’s a boost for any show he’s working on’

35

Film editor and producer

Freelance

Ewan Denny is pulling off an impressive balancing act: working as an editor on docs such as Two Rivers’ Storyville film Keeping It Up: The Story Of Viagra (BBC2), while also developing and producing comedy shows.

It’s telling that the testimonial supporting his Hot Shots entry comes from Channel 4 Comedy commissioning executive Joe Hullait. As Hullait puts it, Denny has been “carving out a niche for developing and producing a brand of comedy programming that is uniquely enhanced by his approach to cutting” – working on scripted shows including BBC2 and BBC Scotland’s The State Of It and Chris McQueer’s Hings.

Hullait says: “With a great ear for dialogue and a strong instinct for how to use the edit as an instrument to add value to laughs, he’s a boost for any show he’s working on.”