27

Edit assistant

Silverback Films

Joshua Bawden has excelled at everything he has put his hand to, says Dan Tapster, series producer at Silverback Films. This includes creating promos, devising a title sequence, filming and editing behind-thescenes content and devising a new approach to sound design to help offline editors take their edits to a new level.

When Tapster needed help on a pitch deck for Disney+ and Netflix, and found his producers were too busy, he had “concerns that an EA would be able to achieve what I was asking”. But, he says: “Joshua delivered the single greatest pitch deck I have seen in my career – beautifully written with a style so on point, it was perfect. Moreover, he had also cut a sizzle – without being asked – that was of the same exemplary standard.”