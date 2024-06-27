37

Casting and welfare executive

CPL Productions

Cat Spooner has resilience, resourcefulness and buckets of enthusiasm, according to CPL Productions head of factual entertainment Dermot Caulfield, which might explain her recent outstanding reality casting credits.

Spooner joined CPL in 2022, having worked at Endemol UK, Sony and Studio Lambert, and has become a proven casting executive for complex factual entertainment shows, recently overseeing Netflix’s Love Is Blind UK.

She is a champion of diversity on screen, culminating in a Bafta nomination for E4’s Married At First Sight UK, in no small part due to the inclusion of the show’s first ever trans bride. Spooner worked with trans charities to ensure proper representation and support for the contributor. She also spearheads training around neurodivergence, mental health and racism.