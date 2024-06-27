45

Clerkenwell Films exec producer Matt Jarvis says it was vital to find the right editor for Netflix’s sensitive true story Baby Reindeer. “We needed someone with a level of emotional intelligence and empathy, skills that were necessary to work so closely with creator Richard Gadd, on whose life the show is based.”

Enter Benjamin Gerstein. His ability to listen to Gadd’s vision was key to maintaining the truth and integrity of the story, which explores deep-rooted trauma. These skills were put to the test during the editing process of the flashback episode four, depicting the grooming, sexual assault and rape of lead character Donny Dunn. Many critics have pointed to this as being the key episode – when ‘a good series became a great series’.