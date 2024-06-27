‘It’s obvious Iqbal will go on to have a very successful editing career’

Iqbal Khokhar has grasped every opportunity and excelled in every role since starting in the industry as an edit assistant.

Last year, when another editor dropped out, he was recruited at the last minute to work on Mindhouse’s Can I Tell You A Secret? for Netflix. He quickly integrated into the team, winning the trust of the editors.

His other credits include trainee offine editor on This Farming Life for BBC2 and additional editor on Wagspiracy: Vardy Vs Rooney for BBC3.

Post-production supervisor Ben McGuire and Mindhouse head of documentaries Aloke Devichand both say they try to work with Khokhar on all their jobs, and would unhesitatingly recommend him. “It’s obvious Iqbal will go on to have a very successful editing career.”